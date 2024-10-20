Intro to DNA Replication
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis / Intro to DNA Replication / Problem 1
Which of the following correctly describes the functions of vectors in DNA? (Select all that apply.)
I. Vectors can facilitate the cloning of DNA fragments for further study.
II. Vectors serve as a means to introduce foreign DNA into host cells.
III. Vectors are responsible for the translation of proteins from DNA.
IV. Vectors can carry antibiotic resistance genes to select for transformed cells.
