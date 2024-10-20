- Download the worksheet to save time writing
Which of the following incorrectly describes activation energy?
Which of the following statements accurately depicts how enzymes vary from catalysts used in chemical laboratories?
The hydrolysis of isomaltose results in the formation of two glucose molecules with isomaltase as the enzyme. Construct an energy diagram illustrating the hydrolysis reaction progression with and without the presence of isomaltase.
Substrate is the term given to the reactant in an enzyme-catalyzed reaction. Which of the following statements accurately describe/s substrates in enzyme-catalyzed reactions? (Select all that apply)
I. Substrates bind to the active site of an enzyme, forming an enzyme-substrate complex.
II. Substrates are permanently altered by the enzyme and cannot be reused in subsequent reactions since they remain bound to it.
III. Substrate binding to an enzyme is highly specific, often compared to a "lock and key" mechanism.
IV. The rate of the reaction increases as the substrate concentration increases until the enzyme is saturated.
Coenzymes are the small, organic nonprotein parts of an enzyme that are involved in catalysis. Which of the following statements accurately describes the characteristics and functions of coenzymes? (Select all that apply)
I. Coenzymes bind permanently to enzymes and cannot be released after the reaction.
II. Coenzymes often serve as carriers of electrons, atoms, or functional groups in enzymatic reactions.
III. Coenzymes are typically derived from vitamins and play essential roles in enzyme activity.
IV. Coenzymes do not alter the enzyme’s overall structure but assist in facilitating the reaction.
Which of the following statements does not match the description of the enzyme?