GOB Chemistry
Enzymes can catalyze reactions at a faster rate than laboratory catalysts.
Enzymes are only active under intense temperatures and pressures, whereas laboratory catalysts can only be employed in mild temperatures and pressures.
Enzymes have distinct active sites that bind to specific substrates, whereas laboratory catalysts are often less specific and can catalyze a wider range of processes.
Metabolic pathways within organisms can regulate laboratory catalysts, whereas enzyme activity cannot be controlled by the cell.