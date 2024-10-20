True or false:
i. Active transport does not require energy.
ii. Energy is never required to move solute across the cell membrane as it is always driven by the concentration gradient.
In the process of glycolysis, fructose is converted to fructose 1-phosphate in the first step. How does this conversion hinder the passive diffusion of fructose out of the cell?
Determine the type of transport mechanism described in the following scenario:
Calcium ions (Ca2+) move from the sarcoplasmic reticulum into the muscle cytosol, where their concentration is lower.
Identify the type of transport described by the following scenario: CO2 accumulates inside a cell as a byproduct of cellular respiration and moves out of the cell into the surrounding environment where its concentration is lower.
Is the following description TRUE or FALSE? If false, correct it.
In facilitated transport, if the solute is being transported across the cell membrane, the concentration of the solution outside the cell would be described as hypotonic.