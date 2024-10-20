True or False: Ortho (o) is the prefix used in naming a 1,2-disubstituted benzene; para (p) is for a 1,3-disubstituted benzene.
Provide the structure of the given name below, which is incorrect according to IUPAC nomenclature. Then, provide its IUPAC name and categorize it as symmetrically or unsymmetrically substituted.
1,5,6-trihydroxybenzene
Provide the IUPAC name of the given compound.
Draw the line-angle structure for 4-bromo-2,3-dichlorophenol.
Xylene, used in the chemical industry, is a derivative of benzene with two methyl groups (-CH3) as substituents. Sketch the line-angle structures for its two other isomers aside from paraxylene.
Choose the correct IUPAC name for the structure shown below: