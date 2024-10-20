Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Naming Benzene
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds / Naming Benzene / Problem 1

True or False: Ortho (o) is the prefix used in naming a 1,2-disubstituted benzene; para (p) is for a 1,3-disubstituted benzene.

Learn this concept