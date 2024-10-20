Under which group does the following molecule fall: carboxylic acid, amide, or ester?
True or False: The figure below shows the complete structural (with all bonds) and line-angle formula for glutaric acid.
What is the systematic name of this given molecule?
Based on the structure of hexanol, can you identify the structural differences among hexanol, hexanal, and hexanoic acid?
Draw a plausible line-angle formula for the following carboxylic acid:
3-chloro-4-methylhexanoic acid
Propose a plausible line-angle formula for the straight chain carboxylic acid with a molecular formula C7H14O2 and write its IUPAC name.
Provide an IUPAC and a common name (if any) for each of the given structures.