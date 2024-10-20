Skip to main content
Naming Carboxylic Acids
16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives / Naming Carboxylic Acids / Problem 2

True or False: The figure below shows the complete structural (with all bonds) and line-angle formula for glutaric acid.
Complete structural and line-angle formulas for glutaric acid, illustrating its chemical structure.

