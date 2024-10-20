If Benedict's test is used on the following carbohydrates, which will show negative results?
I. amylose
II. amylopectin
III. sucrose
IV. glycogen
D-galactose is another sugar that primarily exists as a hemiacetal in solution without an aldehyde group present. How do mild oxidizing agents manage to react with galactose?
The oxidation of D-mannose using Tollens' reagent can convert its aldehyde functional group into a carboxylic acid. Propose the plausible structure of mannuronic acid.
Draw Fischer projections for the alcohol and sugar acid products resulting from the reduction and mild oxidation of D-threose. Provide their names.
Which of the following illustrates the Fischer projection of the product formed when D-mannose is oxidized at the C1 position?