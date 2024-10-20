Three monosaccharides are formed when the trisaccharide shown below undergoes hydrolysis. Provide the Fischer projection of each monosaccharide.
Consider the following trisaccharide:
Determine whether any part of the trisaccharide corresponds to disaccharides maltose, lactose, cellobiose, and sucrose. If yes, specify the disaccharide and where it is.
Starch is made up of amylose and amylopectin, which are similar in structure. What is the difference between amylose and amylopectin?
From the following list, choose the polysaccharide(s) that contain only α(1→4)-glycosidic bonds.
i) Glycogen
ii) Cellulose
iii) Amylose
iv) Amylopectin
Which polysaccharides are primarily responsible for the storage of glucose in plant cells and produce maltose during digestion?
Maltose, a sugar resulting from the breakdown of starch, is composed of two glucose units. Is maltose considered a reducing sugar? Explain.
If each of the following syrups were sampled, which one would likely taste the sweetest?