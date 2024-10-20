Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Polysaccharides
20. Carbohydrates / Polysaccharides / Problem 1

Three monosaccharides are formed when the trisaccharide shown below undergoes hydrolysis. Provide the Fischer projection of each monosaccharide.
Fischer projections of three monosaccharides from a trisaccharide hydrolysis.

Learn this concept