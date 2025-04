11. Nuclear Chemistry / Radioactive Half-Life / Problem 1

Technetium-99m, used in medical imaging procedures, has a half-life of 6.0 hours. If an 84 mg sample of Tc-99m is transported at 7:00 a.m., determine the amount of Tc-99m (in milligrams) that remains active when it arrives at its destination at 7:00 p.m.