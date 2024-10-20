Aldehydes are converted to primary alcohols when reacted with a reducing agent. Consider the two D-aldohexoses shown below: When both of them are reduced, one gives a chiral product and the other gives an achiral product. Explain.
The reduction of D-sorbose results in D-gulitol along with another product that has a similar structure but in a different configuration. What is the plausible structure of this second product?
Using Fischer projection, draw and name the product formed when D-altrose is reduced using H2 with Ni catalyst.
Glycerol is a sweet, colorless, and odorless liquid commonly used as a sweetener in the food industry. Glycerol is the reduced form of aldotriose glyceraldehyde. Draw the structure of glycerol.