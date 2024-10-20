Does solubility increase or decrease with temperature increase in the following scenario: more dark chocolate drink powder dissolved in hot water than in iced water?
The general curve shown for the solubility of oxygen gas in liquid water versus temperature is consistent with the general trend for the solubility of gases in liquid water with an increase in temperature. Is this true?
The solubility of copper(II) sulfate at 40°C is 48 g of CuSO4 in 100. g of H2O. Determine if the following will result in an unsaturated, saturated, or supersaturated solution: 142 g of CuSO4 is dissolved in 350. g of H2O at 40°C.
Identify whether the following scenario depicts an unsaturated, saturated, or supersaturated solution: A saline solution that has a salt concentration of 0.90% w/v without any of it precipitating out of the solution even at a slightly lower temperature.