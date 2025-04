9. Solutions / Solubility: Temperature Effect / Problem 3

The solubility of copper(II) sulfate at 40°C is 48 g of CuSO 4 in 100. g of H 2 O. Determine if the following will result in an unsaturated, saturated, or supersaturated solution: 142 g of CuSO 4 is dissolved in 350. g of H 2 O at 40°C.