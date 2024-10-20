The Pb2+ ion can be precipitated using the Cl– ion. Calculate the volume (in mL) of 0.11 M HCl solution required to react with 40.0 mL of 0.26 M Pb(NO3)2. Determine the mass (in grams) of PbCl2 formed.
A solution of acetic acid dissolved in water is vinegar. If 3.42 g sample of vinegar was neutralized by 23.6 mL of 0.103 M NaOH, what is the percent by weight of acetic acid in the vinegar?
In the following redox reaction, dichromate ion, Cr2O7 2–, oxidizes Fe2+ to yield the following products:
Cr2O7 2–(aq) + 6 Fe2+(aq) + 14 H+(aq) → 2 Cr3+(aq) + 6 Fe3+(aq) + 7 H2O(l)
What is the molar concentration of Cr2O72– if it takes 45.0 mL of 0.355 M FeCl2 to titrate 125.0 mL of a solution containing Cr2O72–?