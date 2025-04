9. Solutions / Solution Stoichiometry / Problem 1

The Pb2+ ion can be precipitated using the Cl– ion. Calculate the volume (in mL) of 0.11 M HCl solution required to react with 40.0 mL of 0.26 M Pb(NO 3 ) 2 . Determine the mass (in grams) of PbCl 2 formed.