Determine whether the following statements refer to DNA polymerase or DNA ligase.
(i) An enzyme that joins the Okazaki fragments.
(ii) An enzyme that creates and adds new DNA nucleotides using the template strand.
A newly discovered bacterium was found to have 31% of its DNA nucleotides to be guanine. During replication, the available relative dNTP amounts were found to be 31% dGTP, 19% dTTP, 31% dATP, and 19% dCTP. Which the dNTP is limiting to the replication of DNA?
Determine if the following statement about the function of the enzyme helicase in DNA replication is true or false. If false, correct the statement:
During DNA replication, the helicase is responsible for forming the hydrogen bonds between the nucleotide bases, fusing the two strands of the DNA double helix.
Which of the following statements describes the daughter strands that are formed in DNA replication?