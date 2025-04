26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis / Steps of DNA Replication / Problem 2

A newly discovered bacterium was found to have 31% of its DNA nucleotides to be guanine. During replication, the available relative dNTP amounts were found to be 31% dGTP, 19% dTTP, 31% dATP, and 19% dCTP. Which the dNTP is limiting to the replication of DNA?