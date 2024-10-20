Determine if the statement below about β-oxidation and fatty acid synthesis (lipogenesis) is TRUE or FALSE. If it is false, give the corrected description.
The β-oxidation and the synthesis of fatty acids are two crucial metabolic processes that are carried out in the Golgi complex and mitochondria, respectively. The two processes are the exact opposite of each other, and they follow the opposite reaction pathway.
Predict the plausible number of rounds of lipogenesis cycles needed to produce tricosanoic acid, C23H45COOH.
In a nutrition class, the students debate about the possibility of completely eliminating fats from a person's diet to improve the health of the heart. Is it feasible to have a diet with no fats at all? Would such a diet be beneficial for heart health? Explain your answer.
Which component of triglycerides can be utilized in gluconeogenesis to produce glucose?