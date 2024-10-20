Summary of Lipid Metabolism
24. Lipid Metabolism / Summary of Lipid Metabolism / Problem 1
Determine if the statement below about β-oxidation and fatty acid synthesis (lipogenesis) is TRUE or FALSE. If it is false, give the corrected description.
The β-oxidation and the synthesis of fatty acids are two crucial metabolic processes that are carried out in the Golgi complex and mitochondria, respectively. The two processes are the exact opposite of each other, and they follow the opposite reaction pathway.
Learn this concept