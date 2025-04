8. Gases, Liquids and Solids / The Ideal Gas Law Derivations / Problem 1

Nitrous oxide (N 2 O) gas is widely used in automotive industries to improve engine performance. At an unknown temperature, the volume of an N 2 O gas sample is 0.758 L. At constant pressure and amount of gas, the volume of the gas decreases to 0.494 L when the temperature is 30.0°C. Determine the initial temperature (in °C) of the gas.