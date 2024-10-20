Acetylene (C2H2) is a gas used for welding. Combustion of acetylene releases 1301.1 kJ/mol. Calculate the energy (in kilojoules) released in burning 65.0 g acetylene.
Sucrose (C12H22O11) is the end product of photosynthesis and is found in a lot of food plants. The complete combustion of sucrose releases 5155.7 kJ/mol of energy. Calculate the amount of energy required to produce 18.0 g of sucrose.
Condensing ethanol vapor to liquid releases 38.56 kJ/mol of heat. Calculate the energy released when 56.00 mL of ethanol is condensed.
The melting of potassium requires 2.33 kJ/mol. Calculate the amount of energy required to melt 26.3 g of potassium.
Lithium oxide can be obtained by the decomposition of lithium peroxide: 2 Li2O2(s) → 2 Li2O(s) + O2(g); ΔH°rxn = –561.5 kJ/mol
Calculate the energy (in kilocalories) released when 25.0 g lithium oxide is produced.
The ΔH for the formation of hydrogen peroxide from its elements is —32.58 kcal/mol ( —136.3 kJ/mol). In the formation of 0.850 mol of hydrogen peroxide, how much energy in kcal and kJ is released?