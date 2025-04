7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium / Thermochemical Equations / Problem 5

Lithium oxide can be obtained by the decomposition of lithium peroxide: 2 Li 2 O 2 (s) → 2 Li 2 O(s) + O 2 (g); ΔH°rxn = –561.5 kJ/mol

Calculate the energy (in kilocalories) released when 25.0 g lithium oxide is produced.