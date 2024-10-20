GOB Chemistry
Compound X with a molecular formula of C6H12O can be formed from 2-ethyl-1-butanol. Compound X is also easily oxidized to yield a carboxylic acid. Using this information, determine the condensed structural formula of Compound X and provide its IUPAC name.
Determine whether the compounds shown below will react with the following reagents: (1) Tollen's reagent; and (2) Benedict's reagent.
i.
ii. 4-methylcyclohexanone
iii. butanal
Provide two simple chemical tests that will differentiate acetaldehyde and acetic acid.
Choose the compound/s that will yield a positive result when subjected to Tollens' test.
i. 3-methylbutanal
ii. cyclopropanol
iii. dimethyl ether