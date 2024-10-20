GOB Chemistry
1) pH test: acetaldehyde is strongly basic (pH < 7), while acetic acid is acidic (pH > 7)
2) Tollens' test: acetaldehyde does not react, while acetic acid reacts with Tollens' reagent to produce a silver precipitate
1) pH test: acetaldehyde is relatively neutral (pH ≈ 7), while acetic acid is acidic (pH > 7)
1) pH test: acetaldehyde is strongly basic (pH > 7), while acetic acid is acidic (pH < 7)
2) Tollens' test: acetaldehyde reacts with Tollens' reagent to produce a silver precipitate, while acetic acid does not react
1) pH test: acetaldehyde is relatively neutral (pH ≈ 7), while acetic acid is acidic (pH < 7)