Determine the mRNA sequence that complements the following DNA template sequence: 5′ CCG TAT GCA ATG 3′ (Remember to correctly label the 5' and 3' ends.)
Consider the DNA section shown below: Suppose that a point mutation occurred where the first base in the parent chain, thymine, is replaced by cytosine. Write the sequence of bases in the altered mRNA using the new DNA strand resulting from this mutation.
Which of the following processes correctly matches its description?
(i) Translation: Amino acid chains are isolated from proteins to create a template for RNA synthesis.
(ii) Replication: A segment of RNA is copied to produce two identical DNA molecules.
(iii) Transcription: A segment of DNA is used as a template to produce a complementary RNA strand.
Given the DNA template strand 5' ATCGGTAACCGT 3', what is the corresponding mRNA sequence produced during transcription?