26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis / Transcription: mRNA Synthesis / Problem 3

Which of the following processes correctly matches its description?

(i) Translation: Amino acid chains are isolated from proteins to create a template for RNA synthesis.

(ii) Replication: A segment of RNA is copied to produce two identical DNA molecules.

(iii) Transcription: A segment of DNA is used as a template to produce a complementary RNA strand.