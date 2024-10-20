GOB Chemistry
What is the product of the hydrogenation reaction of the triacylglycerol below? Does the product have a lower or higher melting point than the reactant?
i. Provide the complete hydrogenation equation of the compound below.
ii. Identify the common name of the fatty acid from which the acyl groups in the product were derived.
Identify the number of different products obtained upon hydrogenation of the triacylglycerol shown below using the following numbers of double bonds that are converted into single bonds:
i. 1
ii. 2
iii. 4
iv. 5
Write a balanced chemical equation for the hydrogenation of triolein, a fat consisting of glycerol and three oleic acid molecules. Use condensed structural formulas.