Back
Enzyme Regulation Cellular process using various mechanisms to control when enzymes are active or inactive, ensuring metabolic reactions occur as needed. Allosteric Control Mechanism where enzyme activity is managed by molecules binding at a site distinct from the active site, altering enzyme function. Allosteric Enzyme Protein with both an active site for substrate and a separate site for regulatory molecule attachment, enabling activity modulation. Active Site Region on an enzyme where a substrate specifically binds, allowing the chemical reaction to proceed. Allosteric Site Distinct region on an enzyme where a regulator binds, influencing the accessibility of the active site. Regulator Molecule, also called effector, that attaches to the allosteric site to modify enzyme activity by altering the active site. Effector Alternative term for a molecule that binds to the allosteric site, impacting enzyme function positively or negatively. Positive Allosteric Regulator Molecule that binds to the allosteric site, making the active site available and increasing the enzyme's reaction rate. Negative Allosteric Regulator Molecule that binds to the allosteric site, making the active site unavailable and decreasing the enzyme's reaction rate. Substrate Specific molecule that binds to the active site of an enzyme, undergoing a chemical transformation. Feedback Control Regulatory mechanism where the end product of a pathway influences enzyme activity earlier in the pathway. Covalent Modification Enzyme regulation method involving the addition or removal of chemical groups, altering enzyme activity.
Enzyme Regulation: Allosteric Control definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/12