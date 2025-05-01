Enzyme Regulation Cellular process using various mechanisms to control when enzymes are active or inactive, ensuring metabolic reactions occur as needed.

Allosteric Control Mechanism where enzyme activity is managed by molecules binding at a site distinct from the active site, altering enzyme function.

Allosteric Enzyme Protein with both an active site for substrate and a separate site for regulatory molecule attachment, enabling activity modulation.

Active Site Region on an enzyme where a substrate specifically binds, allowing the chemical reaction to proceed.

Allosteric Site Distinct region on an enzyme where a regulator binds, influencing the accessibility of the active site.

Regulator Molecule, also called effector, that attaches to the allosteric site to modify enzyme activity by altering the active site.