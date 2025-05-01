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Enzyme Regulation: Allosteric Control definitions

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  • Enzyme Regulation
    Cellular process using various mechanisms to control when enzymes are active or inactive, ensuring metabolic reactions occur as needed.
  • Allosteric Control
    Mechanism where enzyme activity is managed by molecules binding at a site distinct from the active site, altering enzyme function.
  • Allosteric Enzyme
    Protein with both an active site for substrate and a separate site for regulatory molecule attachment, enabling activity modulation.
  • Active Site
    Region on an enzyme where a substrate specifically binds, allowing the chemical reaction to proceed.
  • Allosteric Site
    Distinct region on an enzyme where a regulator binds, influencing the accessibility of the active site.
  • Regulator
    Molecule, also called effector, that attaches to the allosteric site to modify enzyme activity by altering the active site.
  • Effector
    Alternative term for a molecule that binds to the allosteric site, impacting enzyme function positively or negatively.
  • Positive Allosteric Regulator
    Molecule that binds to the allosteric site, making the active site available and increasing the enzyme's reaction rate.
  • Negative Allosteric Regulator
    Molecule that binds to the allosteric site, making the active site unavailable and decreasing the enzyme's reaction rate.
  • Substrate
    Specific molecule that binds to the active site of an enzyme, undergoing a chemical transformation.
  • Feedback Control
    Regulatory mechanism where the end product of a pathway influences enzyme activity earlier in the pathway.
  • Covalent Modification
    Enzyme regulation method involving the addition or removal of chemical groups, altering enzyme activity.