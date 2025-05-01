What are the three main types of enzyme regulation? The three main types are allosteric control, feedback control, and covalent modification.

What is the function of the active site on an enzyme? The active site is where the substrate attaches to the enzyme.

What is the allosteric site on an enzyme? The allosteric site is a location on the enzyme where a regulator (effector) binds.

What happens when a positive allosteric regulator binds to an enzyme? It opens up an active site, increasing the rate of reaction by allowing substrate attachment.

How does a negative allosteric regulator affect enzyme activity? It closes or hides the active site, decreasing the rate of reaction by preventing substrate attachment.

What is another name for a regulator in allosteric control? A regulator is also called an effector.