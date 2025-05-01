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Enzyme Regulation: Allosteric Control quiz

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  • What are the three main types of enzyme regulation?
    The three main types are allosteric control, feedback control, and covalent modification.
  • What is the function of the active site on an enzyme?
    The active site is where the substrate attaches to the enzyme.
  • What is the allosteric site on an enzyme?
    The allosteric site is a location on the enzyme where a regulator (effector) binds.
  • What happens when a positive allosteric regulator binds to an enzyme?
    It opens up an active site, increasing the rate of reaction by allowing substrate attachment.
  • How does a negative allosteric regulator affect enzyme activity?
    It closes or hides the active site, decreasing the rate of reaction by preventing substrate attachment.
  • What is another name for a regulator in allosteric control?
    A regulator is also called an effector.
  • How do allosteric enzymes differ from other enzymes?
    Allosteric enzymes have both an active site and an allosteric site for regulator binding.
  • What is the effect of a regulator binding to the allosteric site?
    It can either enhance or inhibit the enzyme's activity by modifying the accessibility of the active site.
  • What does a positive allosteric regulator do to the rate of reaction?
    It increases the rate of reaction.
  • What does a negative allosteric regulator do to the rate of reaction?
    It decreases the rate of reaction.
  • Where does the substrate bind on an enzyme?
    The substrate binds at the active site.
  • What is the main purpose of enzyme regulation in cells?
    It allows cells to turn enzymes on or off as needed.
  • What happens to the active site when a negative regulator binds to the allosteric site?
    The active site becomes unavailable for substrate attachment.
  • What is the abbreviation commonly used for substrate in enzyme diagrams?
    The substrate is commonly abbreviated as 'S'.
  • How does allosteric control help manage enzyme activity?
    It manages enzyme activity by using regulators that bind to the allosteric site to open or close the active site.