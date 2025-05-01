What is a metabolic pathway? A metabolic pathway is a series of biochemical reactions taking place within a cell.

What role does the end product play in feedback control of a metabolic pathway? The end product acts as an on/off switch for the enzyme in the first step by serving as a negative allosteric regulator.

Where does the substrate bind on an enzyme? The substrate binds to the active site of the enzyme.

What is formed when a substrate attaches to an enzyme? An enzyme-substrate complex is formed.

What happens after the enzyme-substrate complex is formed? The complex helps create intermediates, eventually leading to the final product.

What is the purpose of the allosteric site on an enzyme? The allosteric site is where a regulator, such as the end product, can bind to influence enzyme activity.