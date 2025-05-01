Experimental Error Deviation in measurement results from the true value, arising from unpredictable or predictable factors during experiments.

Random Error Unpredictable fluctuation in measurements, causing results to vary above or below the true value without a consistent pattern.

Systematic Error Consistent deviation in measurements, always in the same direction, due to flaws in experimental setup or procedure.

Accuracy Closeness of a measured value to the accepted or true value, reflecting correctness of results.

Precision Degree to which repeated measurements yield similar results, indicating reproducibility.

Percent Error Relative measure of how far an experimental value is from the theoretical value, expressed as a percentage.