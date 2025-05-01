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Experimental Error Deviation in measurement results from the true value, arising from unpredictable or predictable factors during experiments. Random Error Unpredictable fluctuation in measurements, causing results to vary above or below the true value without a consistent pattern. Systematic Error Consistent deviation in measurements, always in the same direction, due to flaws in experimental setup or procedure. Accuracy Closeness of a measured value to the accepted or true value, reflecting correctness of results. Precision Degree to which repeated measurements yield similar results, indicating reproducibility. Percent Error Relative measure of how far an experimental value is from the theoretical value, expressed as a percentage. Experimental Value Numerical result obtained from performing an experiment and calculations based on collected data. Theoretical Value Expected or accepted value for a measurement, typically sourced from literature or established references. Calibration Adjustment process ensuring measurement instruments provide results as close as possible to true values. Anhydrous Object Substance or sample that has been completely dried, containing no water. Measurement Fluctuation Variation in recorded values due to unpredictable influences, often associated with random error. Experimental Setup Arrangement and procedure of equipment and steps used to conduct an experiment. Absolute Difference Non-negative value representing the magnitude of deviation between two numbers, regardless of direction. Mass Percent Proportion of a component's mass relative to the total mass, multiplied by 100 to yield a percentage.
Experimental Error definitions
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