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Experimental Error definitions

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  • Experimental Error
    Deviation in measurement results from the true value, arising from unpredictable or predictable factors during experiments.
  • Random Error
    Unpredictable fluctuation in measurements, causing results to vary above or below the true value without a consistent pattern.
  • Systematic Error
    Consistent deviation in measurements, always in the same direction, due to flaws in experimental setup or procedure.
  • Accuracy
    Closeness of a measured value to the accepted or true value, reflecting correctness of results.
  • Precision
    Degree to which repeated measurements yield similar results, indicating reproducibility.
  • Percent Error
    Relative measure of how far an experimental value is from the theoretical value, expressed as a percentage.
  • Experimental Value
    Numerical result obtained from performing an experiment and calculations based on collected data.
  • Theoretical Value
    Expected or accepted value for a measurement, typically sourced from literature or established references.
  • Calibration
    Adjustment process ensuring measurement instruments provide results as close as possible to true values.
  • Anhydrous Object
    Substance or sample that has been completely dried, containing no water.
  • Measurement Fluctuation
    Variation in recorded values due to unpredictable influences, often associated with random error.
  • Experimental Setup
    Arrangement and procedure of equipment and steps used to conduct an experiment.
  • Absolute Difference
    Non-negative value representing the magnitude of deviation between two numbers, regardless of direction.
  • Mass Percent
    Proportion of a component's mass relative to the total mass, multiplied by 100 to yield a percentage.