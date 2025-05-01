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Filtration and Evaporation definitions

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  • Filtration

    Technique for separating an insoluble solid from a liquid using a barrier that retains the solid while allowing the liquid to pass through.

  • Residue

    Material left behind on the barrier after separation, typically the insoluble solid that does not pass through.

  • Filtrate

    Liquid that successfully passes through the barrier during separation, leaving the solid behind.

  • Filter Paper

    Semi-permeable membrane used to trap solids while allowing liquids to pass during separation processes.

  • Erlenmeyer Flask

    Conical laboratory container commonly used to collect liquids during separation techniques.

  • Funnel

    Device used to channel mixtures into containers and support barriers for separation.

  • Vacuum Pump

    Apparatus that creates reduced pressure to accelerate the movement of liquids through barriers.

  • Buckner Funnel

    Specialized device with a flat base, used with reduced pressure to speed up separation of solids from liquids.

  • Recrystallization

    Process where dissolved solids form crystals again, often aided by temperature reduction during separation.

  • Evaporation

    Technique for separating a soluble solid from a liquid by heating until the liquid vaporizes, leaving the solid behind.

  • Crystallization

    Formation of solid particles from a solution as the liquid component is removed, often by heating.

  • Bunsen Burner

    Heat source commonly used in laboratories to vaporize liquids during separation processes.

  • Evaporation Dish

    Heat-resistant container used to hold mixtures during the removal of liquids by heating.

  • Semi-permeable Membrane

    Barrier that allows certain substances, typically liquids, to pass while retaining others, such as solids.