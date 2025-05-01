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Filtration and Evaporation quiz

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  • What is the main purpose of filtration in a laboratory setting?
    Filtration is used to separate an insoluble solid from a liquid by passing the mixture through filter paper.
  • What is the solid left behind on the filter paper after filtration called?
    The solid left behind is called the residue.
  • What do we call the liquid that passes through the filter paper during filtration?
    The liquid that passes through is called the filtrate.
  • What common laboratory equipment is used to hold the filter paper during simple filtration?
    A funnel is used to hold the filter paper.
  • How does filter paper function in the filtration process?
    Filter paper acts as a semi-permeable membrane, allowing the liquid to pass through while trapping the solid.
  • What is a Buckner funnel used for in filtration?
    A Buckner funnel is used with a vacuum pump to speed up the filtration process.
  • Why might you use vacuum-assisted filtration instead of simple filtration?
    Vacuum-assisted filtration is faster and helps recrystallize partially dissolved solids by lowering the temperature.
  • What everyday example illustrates the concept of filtration?
    A coffee filter in a coffee machine, where coffee grounds are the residue and the liquid coffee is the filtrate.
  • What is the main difference between filtration and evaporation?
    Filtration separates insoluble solids from liquids, while evaporation separates soluble solids by vaporizing the liquid.
  • What equipment is typically used to heat a mixture during evaporation?
    A Bunsen burner and an evaporation bowl are typically used.
  • What is left behind after the evaporation process is complete?
    Solid material is left behind after the liquid has vaporized.
  • Why is evaporation also called crystallization?
    Because the process often results in the formation of solid crystals from the dissolved substance.
  • When is simple filtration most effective?
    Simple filtration is most effective when the solid is not very dissolved in the solution.
  • How does the vacuum pump in vacuum filtration affect the temperature?
    The vacuum pump lowers the temperature around the Buckner funnel, aiding in recrystallization.
  • What property of the solvent is crucial for the evaporation technique?
    The boiling point of the solvent is crucial, as the process relies on vaporizing the liquid.