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What is the main purpose of filtration in a laboratory setting? Filtration is used to separate an insoluble solid from a liquid by passing the mixture through filter paper. What is the solid left behind on the filter paper after filtration called? The solid left behind is called the residue. What do we call the liquid that passes through the filter paper during filtration? The liquid that passes through is called the filtrate. What common laboratory equipment is used to hold the filter paper during simple filtration? A funnel is used to hold the filter paper. How does filter paper function in the filtration process? Filter paper acts as a semi-permeable membrane, allowing the liquid to pass through while trapping the solid. What is a Buckner funnel used for in filtration? A Buckner funnel is used with a vacuum pump to speed up the filtration process. Why might you use vacuum-assisted filtration instead of simple filtration? Vacuum-assisted filtration is faster and helps recrystallize partially dissolved solids by lowering the temperature. What everyday example illustrates the concept of filtration? A coffee filter in a coffee machine, where coffee grounds are the residue and the liquid coffee is the filtrate. What is the main difference between filtration and evaporation? Filtration separates insoluble solids from liquids, while evaporation separates soluble solids by vaporizing the liquid. What equipment is typically used to heat a mixture during evaporation? A Bunsen burner and an evaporation bowl are typically used. What is left behind after the evaporation process is complete? Solid material is left behind after the liquid has vaporized. Why is evaporation also called crystallization? Because the process often results in the formation of solid crystals from the dissolved substance. When is simple filtration most effective? Simple filtration is most effective when the solid is not very dissolved in the solution. How does the vacuum pump in vacuum filtration affect the temperature? The vacuum pump lowers the temperature around the Buckner funnel, aiding in recrystallization. What property of the solvent is crucial for the evaporation technique? The boiling point of the solvent is crucial, as the process relies on vaporizing the liquid.
Filtration and Evaporation quiz
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