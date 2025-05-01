What is the main purpose of filtration in a laboratory setting? Filtration is used to separate an insoluble solid from a liquid by passing the mixture through filter paper.

What is the solid left behind on the filter paper after filtration called? The solid left behind is called the residue.

What do we call the liquid that passes through the filter paper during filtration? The liquid that passes through is called the filtrate.

What common laboratory equipment is used to hold the filter paper during simple filtration? A funnel is used to hold the filter paper.

How does filter paper function in the filtration process? Filter paper acts as a semi-permeable membrane, allowing the liquid to pass through while trapping the solid.

What is a Buckner funnel used for in filtration? A Buckner funnel is used with a vacuum pump to speed up the filtration process.