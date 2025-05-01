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Amino Acid Catabolism Process in the liver where surplus amino acids are broken down, involving removal of amino groups and use of carbon skeletons for energy. Amino Group Nitrogen-containing component of amino acids that is toxic if accumulated and must be removed or repurposed. Urea Cycle Liver pathway that converts toxic ammonium ions into a less harmful compound for safe excretion. Ammonium Ion NH4+; a toxic byproduct formed from amino groups during amino acid breakdown, destined for excretion. Carbon Skeleton Remaining structure of an amino acid after removal of the amino group, used for energy production. Citric Acid Cycle Metabolic pathway where carbon skeletons are further processed to generate cellular energy. Gluconeogenesis Metabolic process that creates glucose from non-carbohydrate sources, including amino acid carbon skeletons. Ketogenesis Pathway that produces ketone bodies from carbon skeletons, especially during low carbohydrate availability. Nitrogen Compounds Molecules such as hormones, nucleotides, and non-essential amino acids synthesized using amino groups. Protein Synthesis Cellular process that uses amino acids to build proteins, determining the need for amino acid catabolism. Energy-Producing Intermediates Molecules generated from carbon skeletons that enter metabolic cycles to yield cellular energy. Phase 1 Initial stage of amino acid catabolism focused on removal and processing of the amino group. Phase 2 Stage where the carbon skeleton is utilized in metabolic pathways for energy or biosynthesis.
Intro to Amino Acid Catabolism definitions
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