Amino Acid Catabolism Process in the liver where surplus amino acids are broken down, involving removal of amino groups and use of carbon skeletons for energy.

Amino Group Nitrogen-containing component of amino acids that is toxic if accumulated and must be removed or repurposed.

Urea Cycle Liver pathway that converts toxic ammonium ions into a less harmful compound for safe excretion.

Ammonium Ion NH4+; a toxic byproduct formed from amino groups during amino acid breakdown, destined for excretion.

Carbon Skeleton Remaining structure of an amino acid after removal of the amino group, used for energy production.

Citric Acid Cycle Metabolic pathway where carbon skeletons are further processed to generate cellular energy.