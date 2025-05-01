Where are excess amino acids metabolized in the body? Excess amino acids are metabolized in the liver.

Why can't the amino group from amino acids be stored in the body? The amino group is toxic and cannot be stored in the body.

How is the amino group from amino acids primarily excreted? It is excreted through the urea cycle as ammonium ion (NH4+).

What are two main phases of amino acid catabolism? Phase 1 is the removal of the amino group, and Phase 2 is the utilization of the carbon skeleton.

What happens to the carbon skeleton of amino acids after the amino group is removed? The carbon skeleton is used to generate energy-producing intermediates.

Name two metabolic pathways that use the carbon skeleton from amino acids. The citric acid cycle and gluconeogenesis use the carbon skeleton.