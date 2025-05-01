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Intro to Amino Acid Catabolism quiz

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  • Where are excess amino acids metabolized in the body?
    Excess amino acids are metabolized in the liver.
  • Why can't the amino group from amino acids be stored in the body?
    The amino group is toxic and cannot be stored in the body.
  • How is the amino group from amino acids primarily excreted?
    It is excreted through the urea cycle as ammonium ion (NH4+).
  • What are two main phases of amino acid catabolism?
    Phase 1 is the removal of the amino group, and Phase 2 is the utilization of the carbon skeleton.
  • What happens to the carbon skeleton of amino acids after the amino group is removed?
    The carbon skeleton is used to generate energy-producing intermediates.
  • Name two metabolic pathways that use the carbon skeleton from amino acids.
    The citric acid cycle and gluconeogenesis use the carbon skeleton.
  • What is the chemical formula for the ammonium ion produced from amino groups?
    The chemical formula is NH4+.
  • Besides excretion, what else can the amino group from amino acids be used for?
    Some amino groups are used to synthesize nitrogen-containing compounds like hormones, nucleotides, and non-essential amino acids.
  • What is the main purpose of the urea cycle?
    The urea cycle removes toxic ammonium ions from the body.
  • What is gluconeogenesis?
    Gluconeogenesis is the creation of sugar from non-carbohydrate sources.
  • What is ketogenesis?
    Ketogenesis is the creation of ketone bodies from the carbon skeleton of amino acids.
  • Which phase of amino acid catabolism deals with the removal of the amino group?
    Phase 1 deals with the removal of the amino group.
  • Which phase of amino acid catabolism involves the carbon skeleton?
    Phase 2 involves the utilization of the carbon skeleton.
  • What happens to amino acids when their concentration exceeds protein synthesis requirements?
    They are catabolized in the liver.
  • List three types of nitrogen-containing compounds synthesized from amino groups.
    Hormones, nucleotides, and non-essential amino acids are synthesized from amino groups.