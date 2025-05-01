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Intro to Urea Cycle definitions

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  • Urea Cycle
    A cellular pathway that transforms toxic ammonium ions into a less harmful compound for excretion, requiring energy input.
  • Ammonium Ion
    A toxic nitrogen-containing molecule generated from amino acid breakdown, requiring conversion for safe removal.
  • Urea
    A small molecule with a central carbonyl group and two NH2 groups, formed for nitrogen waste elimination.
  • ATP
    A high-energy molecule hydrolyzed to provide the energy necessary for each step of this nitrogen disposal process.
  • Glutamate
    An amino acid that donates its amino group, initiating the process by releasing ammonium ions.
  • Oxidative Deamination
    A reaction removing an amino group from an amino acid, producing ammonium ions for further processing.
  • Cytosol
    The cellular compartment where the final steps of nitrogen conversion occur, resulting in the formation of urea.
  • Mitochondrial Matrix
    The inner compartment of mitochondria where initial nitrogen processing and energy consumption take place.
  • Carbamoyl Phosphate
    An intermediate formed from ammonium ions, carbon dioxide, and ATP, serving as a key entry point into the cycle.
  • Aspartate
    An amino acid that donates a nitrogen atom during the conversion phase, contributing to urea formation.
  • Preparation Phase
    The initial stage where ammonium ions are converted into a reactive intermediate using ATP and carbon dioxide.
  • Conversion Phase
    The stage where a reactive intermediate and an amino acid combine, producing the final nitrogenous waste.
  • Carbon Dioxide
    A molecule incorporated with ammonium ions and ATP to form a key intermediate in the mitochondrial matrix.
  • Energy-Spending Pathway
    A process that requires input of high-energy molecules to drive the conversion of toxic substances.