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Urea Cycle A cellular pathway that transforms toxic ammonium ions into a less harmful compound for excretion, requiring energy input. Ammonium Ion A toxic nitrogen-containing molecule generated from amino acid breakdown, requiring conversion for safe removal. Urea A small molecule with a central carbonyl group and two NH2 groups, formed for nitrogen waste elimination. ATP A high-energy molecule hydrolyzed to provide the energy necessary for each step of this nitrogen disposal process. Glutamate An amino acid that donates its amino group, initiating the process by releasing ammonium ions. Oxidative Deamination A reaction removing an amino group from an amino acid, producing ammonium ions for further processing. Cytosol The cellular compartment where the final steps of nitrogen conversion occur, resulting in the formation of urea. Mitochondrial Matrix The inner compartment of mitochondria where initial nitrogen processing and energy consumption take place. Carbamoyl Phosphate An intermediate formed from ammonium ions, carbon dioxide, and ATP, serving as a key entry point into the cycle. Aspartate An amino acid that donates a nitrogen atom during the conversion phase, contributing to urea formation. Preparation Phase The initial stage where ammonium ions are converted into a reactive intermediate using ATP and carbon dioxide. Conversion Phase The stage where a reactive intermediate and an amino acid combine, producing the final nitrogenous waste. Carbon Dioxide A molecule incorporated with ammonium ions and ATP to form a key intermediate in the mitochondrial matrix. Energy-Spending Pathway A process that requires input of high-energy molecules to drive the conversion of toxic substances.
Intro to Urea Cycle definitions
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