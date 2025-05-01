Urea Cycle A cellular pathway that transforms toxic ammonium ions into a less harmful compound for excretion, requiring energy input.

Ammonium Ion A toxic nitrogen-containing molecule generated from amino acid breakdown, requiring conversion for safe removal.

Urea A small molecule with a central carbonyl group and two NH2 groups, formed for nitrogen waste elimination.

ATP A high-energy molecule hydrolyzed to provide the energy necessary for each step of this nitrogen disposal process.

Glutamate An amino acid that donates its amino group, initiating the process by releasing ammonium ions.

Oxidative Deamination A reaction removing an amino group from an amino acid, producing ammonium ions for further processing.