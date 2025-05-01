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What is the main function of the urea cycle? The urea cycle converts toxic ammonium ions into urea for excretion in urine. What type of pathway is the urea cycle in terms of energy? The urea cycle is an energy-consuming (energy-spending) pathway that uses ATP. Which molecule undergoes oxidative deamination to produce ammonium ions for the urea cycle? Glutamate undergoes oxidative deamination to produce ammonium ions. Where is urea produced in the cell during the urea cycle? Urea is produced in the cytosol at the end of the urea cycle. Describe the structure of a urea molecule. Urea has a carbonyl group flanked by two NH2 (amino) groups. Where are ammonium ions prepared for entry into the urea cycle? Ammonium ions are prepared in the mitochondrial matrix. How many phases does the urea cycle have and what are they called? The urea cycle has two phases: Phase A (preparation) and Phase B (conversion). What happens during Phase A of the urea cycle? In Phase A, ammonium ions are converted into carbamoyl phosphate using ATP and carbon dioxide. Which organelle is involved in the preparation phase of the urea cycle? The mitochondrial matrix is involved in the preparation phase. What is the main product of Phase B in the urea cycle? The main product of Phase B is urea. Which two molecules are used to produce urea in Phase B? Carbamoyl phosphate and aspartate are used to produce urea in Phase B. Does Phase B of the urea cycle require ATP? Yes, Phase B also consumes ATP. What is the fate of the urea produced by the urea cycle? The urea is excreted from the body in urine. What is the source of carbon dioxide used in the urea cycle? Carbon dioxide used in the urea cycle comes from the mitochondrial matrix. Why is the urea cycle important for the body? The urea cycle is important because it detoxifies ammonium ions, preventing their accumulation in the body.
Intro to Urea Cycle quiz
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