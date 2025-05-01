What is the main function of the urea cycle? The urea cycle converts toxic ammonium ions into urea for excretion in urine.

What type of pathway is the urea cycle in terms of energy? The urea cycle is an energy-consuming (energy-spending) pathway that uses ATP.

Which molecule undergoes oxidative deamination to produce ammonium ions for the urea cycle? Glutamate undergoes oxidative deamination to produce ammonium ions.

Where is urea produced in the cell during the urea cycle? Urea is produced in the cytosol at the end of the urea cycle.

Describe the structure of a urea molecule. Urea has a carbonyl group flanked by two NH2 (amino) groups.

Where are ammonium ions prepared for entry into the urea cycle? Ammonium ions are prepared in the mitochondrial matrix.