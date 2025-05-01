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Law of Definite Proportions definitions

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  • Law of Definite Proportions

    A principle stating that a pure compound always contains the same elements in the same mass ratio, regardless of sample origin.

  • Proust's Law

    An alternative name for the rule that a compound's elemental composition by mass remains constant in all samples.

  • Law of Constant Composition

    A synonym for the concept that a chemical compound's elements are always present in fixed mass proportions.

  • Mass Ratio

    A numerical comparison of the masses of elements in a compound, typically with the larger mass as the numerator.

  • Chemical Compound

    A pure substance formed from two or more elements combined in a fixed mass proportion.

  • Element

    A basic substance that cannot be broken down further and combines in set ratios to form compounds.

  • Atomic Mass

    A value representing the mass of an atom, usually measured in grams per mole, used to calculate mass ratios.

  • Sample

    A portion of a substance taken for analysis to determine its composition or verify its identity.

  • CO2

    A compound consisting of one carbon atom and two oxygen atoms, used as an example to illustrate fixed mass ratios.

  • Periodic Table

    A chart organizing elements by atomic number, providing atomic masses essential for calculating mass ratios.

  • Proportion

    A comparative relationship between quantities, such as the fixed mass relationship of elements in a compound.

  • Grams per Mole

    A unit expressing atomic or molecular mass, crucial for determining the mass contributions of elements in compounds.

  • Joseph L. Proust

    The French chemist credited with formulating the principle that compounds have constant elemental mass ratios.