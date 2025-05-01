Who originated the law of definite proportions and in what year? Joseph L. Proust originated the law of definite proportions in 1799.

What is another name for the law of definite proportions? It is also known as Proust's law or the law of constant composition.

What does the law of definite proportions state about pure chemical compounds? It states that any pure chemical compound always contains the same proportions of elements by mass, regardless of the sample's source.

What is a mass ratio in the context of the law of definite proportions? A mass ratio is a fraction or proportion of elements by mass in a compound.

How do you determine the mass ratio for a compound? Place the element with the larger mass on top and the smaller mass on the bottom in the ratio.

What is the atomic mass of carbon used in the CO2 example? The atomic mass of carbon is 12.01 grams per mole.