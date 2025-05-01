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Enzyme A biological catalyst that interacts with specific molecules to accelerate chemical reactions by lowering activation energy. Substrate A molecule that binds to a specific region of a catalyst, undergoing a transformation during a biochemical reaction. Active Site A specialized region on a catalyst where a molecule binds, allowing a chemical transformation to occur. Lock and Key Model A concept where a catalyst's binding region is rigid, allowing only perfectly matching molecules to interact. Induced Fit Model A concept where a catalyst's binding region is flexible, adjusting its shape to accommodate a molecule. Enzyme-Substrate Complex A temporary structure formed when a molecule binds to a catalyst's specific region, enabling a reaction. Specificity The property of a catalyst to interact only with certain molecules due to precise structural compatibility. Rigidity A characteristic of a structure that does not change shape, ensuring only exact matches can interact. Flexibility A characteristic of a structure that can alter its shape to better accommodate interacting molecules. Complementarity A relationship where two structures fit together due to matching shapes or chemical properties. Grooves Structural features on a catalyst's binding region that contribute to the fit and interaction with molecules. Accommodation The process by which a structure adapts its shape to allow effective interaction with another molecule. Dynamic Interaction A process involving continuous structural adjustments to optimize the fit between interacting molecules.
Models of Enzyme Action definitions
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