Enzyme A biological catalyst that interacts with specific molecules to accelerate chemical reactions by lowering activation energy.

Substrate A molecule that binds to a specific region of a catalyst, undergoing a transformation during a biochemical reaction.

Active Site A specialized region on a catalyst where a molecule binds, allowing a chemical transformation to occur.

Lock and Key Model A concept where a catalyst's binding region is rigid, allowing only perfectly matching molecules to interact.

Induced Fit Model A concept where a catalyst's binding region is flexible, adjusting its shape to accommodate a molecule.

Enzyme-Substrate Complex A temporary structure formed when a molecule binds to a catalyst's specific region, enabling a reaction.