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Models of Enzyme Action definitions

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  • Enzyme
    A biological catalyst that interacts with specific molecules to accelerate chemical reactions by lowering activation energy.
  • Substrate
    A molecule that binds to a specific region of a catalyst, undergoing a transformation during a biochemical reaction.
  • Active Site
    A specialized region on a catalyst where a molecule binds, allowing a chemical transformation to occur.
  • Lock and Key Model
    A concept where a catalyst's binding region is rigid, allowing only perfectly matching molecules to interact.
  • Induced Fit Model
    A concept where a catalyst's binding region is flexible, adjusting its shape to accommodate a molecule.
  • Enzyme-Substrate Complex
    A temporary structure formed when a molecule binds to a catalyst's specific region, enabling a reaction.
  • Specificity
    The property of a catalyst to interact only with certain molecules due to precise structural compatibility.
  • Rigidity
    A characteristic of a structure that does not change shape, ensuring only exact matches can interact.
  • Flexibility
    A characteristic of a structure that can alter its shape to better accommodate interacting molecules.
  • Complementarity
    A relationship where two structures fit together due to matching shapes or chemical properties.
  • Grooves
    Structural features on a catalyst's binding region that contribute to the fit and interaction with molecules.
  • Accommodation
    The process by which a structure adapts its shape to allow effective interaction with another molecule.
  • Dynamic Interaction
    A process involving continuous structural adjustments to optimize the fit between interacting molecules.