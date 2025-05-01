What are the two main models that describe enzyme-substrate interaction? The two main models are the lock and key model and the induced fit model.

In the lock and key model, how is the enzyme's active site described? The active site is rigid and unchanging in the lock and key model.

How does the substrate fit into the enzyme in the lock and key model? The substrate fits precisely into the active site, like a key fits into a lock.

What does the lock and key model imply about the specificity of enzyme-substrate interaction? It implies a very specific and unchanging interaction between the enzyme and substrate.

How does the active site compare to the substrate in the lock and key model? The active site is identical in shape to the substrate in the lock and key model.

What is the main feature of the induced fit model regarding the active site? The active site is flexible and can change shape to accommodate the substrate.