Scientific Notation A way to express numbers as a coefficient between 1 and 10 multiplied by a power of 10.

Coefficient The value in scientific notation that is multiplied by a power of 10 and must be between 1 and less than 10.

Exponent The power of 10 in scientific notation, indicating how many times the coefficient is multiplied or divided by 10.

Significant Figures Digits in a number that carry meaning for precision, determining the accuracy of results in calculations.

Multiplication An operation where coefficients are multiplied and exponents are added when using scientific notation.

Division An operation where coefficients are divided and exponents are subtracted in scientific notation.