Back
Scientific Notation A way to express numbers as a coefficient between 1 and 10 multiplied by a power of 10. Coefficient The value in scientific notation that is multiplied by a power of 10 and must be between 1 and less than 10. Exponent The power of 10 in scientific notation, indicating how many times the coefficient is multiplied or divided by 10. Significant Figures Digits in a number that carry meaning for precision, determining the accuracy of results in calculations. Multiplication An operation where coefficients are multiplied and exponents are added when using scientific notation. Division An operation where coefficients are divided and exponents are subtracted in scientific notation. Decimal Place The position of a digit to the right of the decimal point, important for counting significant figures. Mixed Operations Calculations involving both multiplication and division within the same scientific notation expression. Parentheses Symbols used around numbers in scientific notation during calculator input to ensure correct computation. Power The value indicating how many times a base number is multiplied by itself, represented by the exponent in scientific notation. Rounding Adjusting a number to reflect the correct number of significant figures after calculations. Format Adjustment The process of ensuring the coefficient fits between 1 and less than 10, with corresponding exponent changes.
Multiplication and Division Operations definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/12