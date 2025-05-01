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Multiplication and Division Operations definitions

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  • Scientific Notation
    A way to express numbers as a coefficient between 1 and 10 multiplied by a power of 10.
  • Coefficient
    The value in scientific notation that is multiplied by a power of 10 and must be between 1 and less than 10.
  • Exponent
    The power of 10 in scientific notation, indicating how many times the coefficient is multiplied or divided by 10.
  • Significant Figures
    Digits in a number that carry meaning for precision, determining the accuracy of results in calculations.
  • Multiplication
    An operation where coefficients are multiplied and exponents are added when using scientific notation.
  • Division
    An operation where coefficients are divided and exponents are subtracted in scientific notation.
  • Decimal Place
    The position of a digit to the right of the decimal point, important for counting significant figures.
  • Mixed Operations
    Calculations involving both multiplication and division within the same scientific notation expression.
  • Parentheses
    Symbols used around numbers in scientific notation during calculator input to ensure correct computation.
  • Power
    The value indicating how many times a base number is multiplied by itself, represented by the exponent in scientific notation.
  • Rounding
    Adjusting a number to reflect the correct number of significant figures after calculations.
  • Format Adjustment
    The process of ensuring the coefficient fits between 1 and less than 10, with corresponding exponent changes.