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What do you do with the coefficients when multiplying numbers in scientific notation? You multiply the coefficients together. How are exponents handled when multiplying numbers in scientific notation? You add the exponents together. What is the rule for dividing numbers in scientific notation regarding coefficients? You divide the coefficients. How do you handle exponents when dividing numbers in scientific notation? You subtract the exponents. When multiplying or dividing in scientific notation, how do you determine the number of significant figures in the answer? The answer should have the least number of significant figures from the coefficients used. What range must the coefficient be in for proper scientific notation? The coefficient must be between 1 and less than 10. What adjustment must be made if the coefficient after calculation is not in the correct range for scientific notation? Move the decimal to fit the range and adjust the exponent accordingly to maintain the value. What happens to the exponent if you make the coefficient smaller to fit scientific notation? The exponent increases to compensate for the smaller coefficient. How should numbers in scientific notation be entered into a calculator? Use parentheses around each number to ensure correct calculation. What is the rule for significant figures when adding or subtracting numbers? Use the least number of decimal places. In mixed operations involving multiplication and division, how are exponents handled? Add exponents for multiplication and subtract exponents for division. If you multiply three coefficients in scientific notation and get 10.4822, what must you do before writing the answer? Adjust the coefficient to be between 1 and less than 10 and change the exponent accordingly. When multiplying or dividing, how do you count significant figures in a coefficient with decimals? Start counting from the first non-zero digit and count all digits to the end. What is the final step after calculating the product or quotient in scientific notation? Round the coefficient to the correct number of significant figures and ensure the coefficient is in the proper range. Why is it important to use parentheses when entering scientific notation into a calculator? Without parentheses, the calculator may not interpret the scientific notation correctly, leading to incorrect answers.
Multiplication and Division Operations quiz
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