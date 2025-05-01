What do you do with the coefficients when multiplying numbers in scientific notation? You multiply the coefficients together.

How are exponents handled when multiplying numbers in scientific notation? You add the exponents together.

What is the rule for dividing numbers in scientific notation regarding coefficients? You divide the coefficients.

How do you handle exponents when dividing numbers in scientific notation? You subtract the exponents.

When multiplying or dividing in scientific notation, how do you determine the number of significant figures in the answer? The answer should have the least number of significant figures from the coefficients used.

What range must the coefficient be in for proper scientific notation? The coefficient must be between 1 and less than 10.