Scientific Notation A way to express numbers as a coefficient between 1 and 10 multiplied by a power of 10, simplifying calculations with very large or small values.

Coefficient The decimal number in scientific notation that must remain between 1 and 10 for proper expression.

Exponent The integer in scientific notation indicating how many times the coefficient is multiplied or divided by 10.

Power A mathematical operation where a number is multiplied by itself a specified number of times, affecting both coefficient and exponent in scientific notation.

Root Function An operation that finds a value which, when raised to a specific power, equals the original number; often expressed as a reciprocal exponent.

Reciprocal Power A fractional exponent representing the inverse of a root, such as 1/3 for cube root or 1/2 for square root.