Skip to main content
Back

Power and Root Functions definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Scientific Notation
    A way to express numbers as a coefficient between 1 and 10 multiplied by a power of 10, simplifying calculations with very large or small values.
  • Coefficient
    The decimal number in scientific notation that must remain between 1 and 10 for proper expression.
  • Exponent
    The integer in scientific notation indicating how many times the coefficient is multiplied or divided by 10.
  • Power
    A mathematical operation where a number is multiplied by itself a specified number of times, affecting both coefficient and exponent in scientific notation.
  • Root Function
    An operation that finds a value which, when raised to a specific power, equals the original number; often expressed as a reciprocal exponent.
  • Reciprocal Power
    A fractional exponent representing the inverse of a root, such as 1/3 for cube root or 1/2 for square root.
  • Cube Root
    A specific root function that determines what number multiplied by itself three times equals the original value.
  • Square Root
    A root function that finds the value which, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number; equivalent to raising to the 1/2 power.
  • Standard Form
    The correct format for scientific notation, requiring the coefficient to be between 1 and 10.
  • Calculator Function
    A specific button or sequence on a calculator used to perform operations like roots or powers, which may vary by model.
  • Parenthesis
    Symbols used in calculator input to group numbers or operations, ensuring correct calculation order.
  • Caret Button
    A calculator key (^) used to indicate exponentiation or raising a number to a power.
  • YX Button
    A calculator key allowing the user to raise a base number to any exponent entered.
  • Decimal Point
    A symbol used to separate the integer part from the fractional part of a number, crucial for adjusting coefficients in scientific notation.
  • Adjustment
    The process of shifting the decimal point and modifying the exponent to maintain the coefficient within the required range in scientific notation.