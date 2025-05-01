What does a solid wedge represent in a skeletal formula? A solid wedge represents an atom or group coming out of the page, above the plane, and towards the observer.

What does a dashed wedge indicate about the orientation of an atom or group? A dashed wedge indicates the atom or group is going into the page, below the plane, and away from the observer.

How does a skeletal formula show spatial arrangement? It uses solid and dashed wedges to depict how atoms are oriented in three-dimensional space relative to the plane of the paper.

If an OH group is on a solid wedge, where is it pointing? It is pointing straight out of the paper towards the observer's face.

If a CH3 group is on a dashed wedge, where is it located? It is located below the plane of the paper, pointing away from the observer.

What is the significance of the plane in skeletal formulas? The plane represents the flat surface of the paper, with groups either above (solid wedge) or below (dashed wedge) it.