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What does a solid wedge represent in a skeletal formula? A solid wedge represents an atom or group coming out of the page, above the plane, and towards the observer. What does a dashed wedge indicate about the orientation of an atom or group? A dashed wedge indicates the atom or group is going into the page, below the plane, and away from the observer. How does a skeletal formula show spatial arrangement? It uses solid and dashed wedges to depict how atoms are oriented in three-dimensional space relative to the plane of the paper. If an OH group is on a solid wedge, where is it pointing? It is pointing straight out of the paper towards the observer's face. If a CH3 group is on a dashed wedge, where is it located? It is located below the plane of the paper, pointing away from the observer. What is the significance of the plane in skeletal formulas? The plane represents the flat surface of the paper, with groups either above (solid wedge) or below (dashed wedge) it. How can you determine the direction a group is pointing in a skeletal formula? By checking if the group is on a solid wedge (towards you) or a dashed wedge (away from you). What does the solid wedge visually suggest about the atom's position? It suggests the atom is above the plane and closer to the observer. What does the dashed wedge visually suggest about the atom's position? It suggests the atom is below the plane and farther from the observer. Why are solid and dashed wedges used in molecular drawings? They are used to indicate the three-dimensional orientation of atoms or groups in a molecule. How does the use of wedges help in understanding molecular structure? It helps visualize which atoms are in front of or behind the plane, clarifying the molecule's 3D shape. What is meant by 'above the plane' in the context of skeletal formulas? 'Above the plane' means the atom or group is coming out of the page towards the observer, shown by a solid wedge. What is meant by 'below the plane' in the context of skeletal formulas? 'Below the plane' means the atom or group is going into the page, away from the observer, shown by a dashed wedge. How can you use your hand to visualize the orientation of groups in skeletal formulas? You can imagine your hand as the paper, with groups above (towards your face) or below (away from your chin) to represent solid and dashed wedges. Will you see solid and dashed wedges often in skeletal formulas? Yes, these types of bonds frequently appear to show spatial orientation as you study more complex molecules.
Spatial Orientation of Bonds quiz
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