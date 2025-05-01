Skeletal Formula A molecular representation highlighting both atom connectivity and their arrangement in three-dimensional space.

Solid Wedge A bond depiction indicating an atom or group projects out of the page, above the plane, toward the observer.

Dashed Wedge A bond depiction showing an atom or group extends into the page, below the plane, away from the observer.

Plane An imaginary flat surface representing the main level of atoms in a molecular diagram.

Observer The reference point from which the spatial orientation of molecular groups is determined.

Three-Dimensional Space The spatial context in which atoms or groups are arranged above, below, or within the plane of a molecule.