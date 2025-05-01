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Spatial Orientation of Bonds definitions

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  • Skeletal Formula
    A molecular representation highlighting both atom connectivity and their arrangement in three-dimensional space.
  • Solid Wedge
    A bond depiction indicating an atom or group projects out of the page, above the plane, toward the observer.
  • Dashed Wedge
    A bond depiction showing an atom or group extends into the page, below the plane, away from the observer.
  • Plane
    An imaginary flat surface representing the main level of atoms in a molecular diagram.
  • Observer
    The reference point from which the spatial orientation of molecular groups is determined.
  • Three-Dimensional Space
    The spatial context in which atoms or groups are arranged above, below, or within the plane of a molecule.
  • Orientation
    The specific direction an atom or group points relative to the molecular plane and the observer.
  • Molecular Structure
    The overall arrangement of atoms and bonds, including their spatial positions, within a molecule.
  • Group
    A set of atoms, such as CH3 or OH, attached to a molecule and depicted with spatial orientation.
  • Bond
    A connection between atoms, represented in diagrams to indicate both linkage and spatial direction.
  • Above the Plane
    A position where an atom or group is oriented out of the page, closer to the observer.
  • Below the Plane
    A position where an atom or group is oriented into the page, farther from the observer.
  • Connectivity
    The pattern of how atoms are linked together within a molecule, as shown in skeletal formulas.