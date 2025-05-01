Back
Skeletal Formula A molecular representation highlighting both atom connectivity and their arrangement in three-dimensional space. Solid Wedge A bond depiction indicating an atom or group projects out of the page, above the plane, toward the observer. Dashed Wedge A bond depiction showing an atom or group extends into the page, below the plane, away from the observer. Plane An imaginary flat surface representing the main level of atoms in a molecular diagram. Observer The reference point from which the spatial orientation of molecular groups is determined. Three-Dimensional Space The spatial context in which atoms or groups are arranged above, below, or within the plane of a molecule. Orientation The specific direction an atom or group points relative to the molecular plane and the observer. Molecular Structure The overall arrangement of atoms and bonds, including their spatial positions, within a molecule. Group A set of atoms, such as CH3 or OH, attached to a molecule and depicted with spatial orientation. Bond A connection between atoms, represented in diagrams to indicate both linkage and spatial direction. Above the Plane A position where an atom or group is oriented out of the page, closer to the observer. Below the Plane A position where an atom or group is oriented into the page, farther from the observer. Connectivity The pattern of how atoms are linked together within a molecule, as shown in skeletal formulas.
Spatial Orientation of Bonds definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13