Specific Gravity quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following best describes specific gravity? Specific gravity is the ratio of the density of a substance to the density of water at the same temperature; it is unitless because the units cancel out in the calculation.

How is the specific gravity of a substance, such as the electrolyte in batteries, measured and why is it important in systems like PV batteries? The specific gravity of a battery's electrolyte is measured by comparing its density to the density of water at the same temperature. This measurement is important in PV systems because it helps determine the state of charge and health of the battery.

At what temperature does water have a density of exactly 1.0 g/cm³? Water has a density of exactly 1.0 g/cm³ at 3.98°C.

How does the density of water generally change as temperature increases? As temperature increases, the density of water generally decreases.

Why is specific gravity considered a unitless quantity? Specific gravity is unitless because the units of density cancel out when dividing the density of a substance by the density of water.

What is the formula for calculating specific gravity? Specific gravity is calculated as the density of a substance divided by the density of water at the same temperature.