GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Matter and Measurements

Specific Gravity

 From the simplest view, Specific Gravity represents density without the units. 

Understanding Specific Gravity

Specific Gravity

Specific Gravity Example 1

What is the specific gravity of lithium metal (in g/mL) at 10.0ºC if a cube measures 0.82 cm x 1.45 cm x 1.25 cm and has a mass of 0.794 g?

Ethyl alcohol has a specific gravity of 0.7892 at 10ºC. What is the volume of 250 g of ethyl alcohol?

